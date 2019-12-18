Medicines: marketing authorisation holders submission of Nitrosamine risk evaluation

Overview

In accordance with the CHMP opinion under Article 5 (3) of Regulation (EC) No. 726/2004 on the presence of nitrosamine impurities in human medicinal products containing chemically synthesised active pharmaceutical ingredients, and as a precaution, MAHs should review their manufacturing processes to identify and, if found, to mitigate risk of presence of nitrosamine impurities.

MAHs should work with manufacturers of API and finished products in order to review the API and finished product manufacturing processes with respect to the arrangements for preventing nitrosamine formation as well as contamination or cross-contamination, taking into account their knowledge of the manufacturing processes as well as the potential sources of nitrosamine impurities.

The following guidance is for all UK Market Authorisation Holders (MAH) and should be followed to submit the outcomes of the Stage 1 nitrosamine risk evaluation required by March 2020 as detailed in the guidance CMDh practical guidance for Marketing Authorisation Holders of nationally authorised products (incl. MRP/DCP) in relation to the Art. 5(3) Referral on Nitrosamines

Article 5(3) Submission of Nitrosamine risk evaluation

Step 1 - Risk Evaluation

Please refer to CMDh practical guidance for Marketing Authorisation Holders of nationally authorised products (incl. MRP/DCP) in relation to the Art. 5(3) Referral on Nitrosamines

For all products licensed in the UK (including UK National licences and EU licences where UK is RMS or CMS) MAH should submit one of two templates supplied by CMDh depending on the risk evaluation outcome:

Step 1 no risk identified response template document

Step 1 risk identified response template document

The MAH should submit the completed forms as information updates:

Existing MHRA Portal users should use the General Product Licensing Submission form

CESP users can submit using the regulatory activity ID: G0008 - Follow-Up Measure/Information Update and subactivity ID H005 - Closing Documents

Bulks of up to 20 completed risk assessment forms will be accepted if supported by tabulated details of the bulk submission. Please provide a table with the following minimal requirements shown below with the bulk submission.