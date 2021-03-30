Regulation 251 of the Human Medicines Regulations 2020
Confirmation of the regulation 251 of the Human Medicines Regulation following the Brexit transition.
Documents
Details
The UK remains a member of Council of Europe and the European Pharmacopoeia following the Brexit transition.
The British Pharmacopoeia (BP) continues to reproduce European Pharmacopoeia (Ph. Eur.) text for the convenience of our customers. Products in the UK are expected to meet the standards published by the BP.
This requirement remains the same after the transition period in accordance with the Human Medicines Regulations (Regulation 251).