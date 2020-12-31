Guidance on substantial amendments to a clinical trial

From 1 January 2021 either the sponsor or the legal representative of a clinical trial must be established in the UK or in a country on an approved country list. This list does include EU/European Economic Area ( EEA ) countries.

If you need to change the sponsor or legal representative for a UK trial, you must make a submission to both the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the Research Ethics Committee (REC). This change is a substantial amendment.

EU law requires that the sponsor of a clinical trial or a legal representative must be established in the EU. If you need to update your details for an ongoing trial in the EU/ EEA then the substantial amendment must be submitted to the EU/ EEA competent authorities using your usual method. .

There is no need to submit an amendment to MHRA if:

the sponsor or legal representative is established in the EU/ EEA

the legal representative for a multi-country study is based in the UK and you are updating details via an amendment to other competent authorities

the sponsor is established in the UK but a legal representative is added to cover EU/ EEA sites via an amendment to other competent authorities.

Investigational medicinal product ( IMP ) certification and importation

You need to submit a substantial amendment to add or change any IMP manufacturing, importation or certification site relevant for supply of IMP to an ongoing UK trial.

You do not need to submit a substantial amendment if the sponsor retains an existing UK IMP release site for the UK trial and includes an EU/ EEA release site for trials in the EU/ EEA .

The IMP supply chain from a country on the approved country list will allow direct supply to clinical investigator sites.

If the licence holder needs to be added to a trial

If the holder of a Manufacturer’s Authorisation for IMPs ( MIA(IMP) ) is required to be included for importation to an ongoing trial, a substantial amendment should be submitted to the MHRA to include the details of the Manufacturer’s Licence ( MIA(IMP) ) holder performing the ‘supply chain oversight’ role within one year of 1 January 2021.

This means that for up to one year after 1 January 2021, IMPs may be supplied direct from the EU/ EEA MIA(IMP) holder to the ongoing Great Britain trial site without the GB MIA ( IMP ) oversight process.

Amendments relevant to the Research Ethics Committee (REC)

The Health Research Authority ( HRA ) has produced guidance on when amendments are required to be submitted for REC review.

Northern Ireland Protocol

Guidance on arrangements in Northern Ireland has been published.

You can watch a recording of the Clinical Trials webinar which took place on 21 October 2020.

For further information, please email our Customer Services Centre at info@mhra.gov.uk or call 020 3080 6000. You can also email clintrialhelpline@mhra.gov.uk with urgent questions.