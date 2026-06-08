Get help from Veterans Services

Veterans Services provides information, guidance and welfare support on behalf of the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ).

Our case managers work across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales and support people based on their individual needs.

If you have a terminal illness caused by military service, call or email Veterans Services for an urgent referral. This includes conditions like the asbestos-related disease, diffuse mesothelioma.

Who we help

We help:

regular and reserve service personnel - especially those leaving service in the next 2 years

regular and reserve veterans

immediate family members of service leavers and veterans, including those affected by bereavement

What we help with

We can help with:

mental health and wellbeing

physical health and rehabilitation

drug and alcohol misuse

training, education and employment

housing, accommodation and relocation

finance, debt and benefits

family or relationship breakdown

access to local, regional and national supporting agencies

We can also support with:

applying for a War Pension and Armed Forces Compensation Scheme

understanding the Armed Forces Pension Scheme entitlements

advice on state benefits and help with applications

What you’ll need

You’ll need your contact details, service number and National Insurance number to access support.

If you’ve not served, give the details of the serviceperson or veteran you’re related to.

Making a referral for someone else

You can make a referral for someone else if you have their consent. If you do not have their consent, we’ll contact you first to find out more about the referral.

You do not need consent if the serviceperson is under Vulnerable Risk Management ( VRM ), Sensitive Case Advice Reduction Team ( SCART ) or a Unit Welfare Register.

How to get help

There are 3 ways to get support.

Fill in a referral form

Complete the online referral form.

Or download a Veterans Services referral form and send it in by post. The address is on the form.

Talk to an adviser

You can telephone:

England, Scotland and Wales: 0808 1914 218 (select option 6 for Veterans Services)

Northern Ireland: 07387 050564

Overseas: +44 1253 866 043 (select option 6 for Veterans Services)

Lines are open Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm (except public holidays). Find out about call charges

Send an email

England, Scotland, Wales and overseas: DBSAFVS-VSTriage-Team-National@mod.gov.uk

Northern Ireland: dbsafvs-vws-ni@mod.gov.uk

After you’ve been referred

We’ll aim to contact you - or the person being referred, if you’ve submitted a referral on their behalf - within 5 working days.

Together, we’ll explore what support is needed. Depending on the circumstances, this could include:

advice and guidance

a referral to a specialist support service

a dedicated caseworker for more tailored support

You can access support by phone, email, video call or in person, depending on your preference and case manager availability.

About Veterans Services

Veterans Services offers one-to-one support for service leavers, veterans, their families and their dependants.

Our service brings together the Ministry of Defence’s welfare support. This includes the Veterans Welfare Service, Defence Transition Services and the Integrated Personal Commissioning for Veterans ( IPC4V ) for personnel leaving the armed forces with serious illness or injury developed during their service.

We also provide specialist support and advocacy to veterans and their families in Northern Ireland.