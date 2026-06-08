 Skip to main content
Form

Veterans Services referral forms

Referral forms for Veterans Services for current service personnel, veterans and their immediate family members.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
8 June 2026

Documents

Self-referral, third party or defence contractor referral form

PDF, 778 KB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Tri-service military authority referral form

PDF, 868 KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

To make a referral for yourself, someone who has left the armed forces or a member of their family, use the Self-referral, third party or defence contractor referral form (formerly DTRP 2).

To make a referral for someone who is currently serving, use the Tri-service military authority referral form (formerly DTRP 1).

Details of where to send your completed referral are on the form.

Find out more about getting help from Veterans Services.

Updates to this page

Published 8 June 2026

Sign up for emails or print this page