Veterans Services referral forms
Referral forms for Veterans Services for current service personnel, veterans and their immediate family members.
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Details
To make a referral for yourself, someone who has left the armed forces or a member of their family, use the Self-referral, third party or defence contractor referral form (formerly DTRP 2).
To make a referral for someone who is currently serving, use the Tri-service military authority referral form (formerly DTRP 1).
Details of where to send your completed referral are on the form.
Find out more about getting help from Veterans Services.