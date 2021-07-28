COVID-19 test approval: how to apply

Manufacturers or distributors supplying COVID-19 tests must apply to the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) for approval. Their product must meet the Medical Devices (Coronavirus Test Device Approvals) Regulations 2021.

During the approval process DHSC will keep you updated on your application’s progress. This guide sets out each stage of the process you must follow.

Step 1: submit your application

After you submit your application, DHSC will do a basic check to make sure it includes the required information to make sure that:

all the required fields on the application are complete

appropriate responses and attachments are included

you have paid the fee

The main areas of basic check are:

manufacturer and product information

regulatory status

product performance

biosafety

supplementary documents (for example, current version of the instructions for use, biosafety documents, evidence of performance characteristic)

Go to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) test device approvals service to begin your application for COVID-19 test approval.

Step 2: desktop review

This review assesses the evidence a supplier submits against a minimum required data set.

This step prevents products that are below the expected standards from progressing to the market as set out in the Medical Devices (Coronavirus Test Device Approvals) Regulations 2021. The assessment is done in 3 steps:

A scientific adviser reviews it. The desktop review assurance group assesses the submission. The regulatory approvals committee then considers it.

DHSC aim to have the results of the review within 20 working days, but this may take longer if there’s a high volume of applications. DHSC will prioritise certain applications where necessary, for example if it’s in the interests of public health.

If DHSC need more information, you must respond in 20 working days. If you do not respond within 20 days, your application might be rejected.

The following documents give more detail about what DHSC will assess for each type of test:

Payment

You must pay for approval. The cost depends on the size of the company applying for validation. You can apply for the discounted price if your company has no more than 250 individuals in total.

Payment stage Full price Discounted price Desktop review £14,000 £6,200

You can use the following types of payment:

credit or debit card

wallet payment

If you withdraw from the process after you have made the payment, it will not be refunded.

Fees are the same worldwide and are taken in GBP.

Outcome reporting

DHSC only publish details of tests that have passed, showing:

indicative performance category

name of test

name of manufacturer and business address

name and business address of person who made application (if different to the manufacturer)

date and version for instructions of use

type of test

date of approval

CE certification number

country of manufacture

Applicants appearing on the list must not use the name of the Department for Health and Social Care, or any Crown Body, to show preference to their products, services, or research.

Complaints

Applicants who want to complain about the process can make their complaint using a form in the service. You must include a full summary of the complaint and any supporting information you consider relevant.

Reviews