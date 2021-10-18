Use the COVID-19 test validation approved products document to find out which products have been approved under Regulation 38A(5) of the Medical Devices Regulations 2002.

The Medical Devices Regulations 2002 Protocol, published under regulation 39A(2), permits certain coronavirus test devices to remain on the market without approval. The protocol sets out the conditions of this permission and the annex lists the coronavirus test devices that it applies to.

The protocol has been issued to address the serious public health risk any potential shortage of supply may cause. Supply of tests listed in the protocol annex must cease within 10 working days if the test fails validation. The protocol will expire on 28 February 2022.

Read the COVID-19 test approval: how to apply guidance to find out more about the validation methodology and application process.