Guidance

COVID-19 test validation approved products

Find out which COVID-19 test products have been approved.

From:
UK Health Security Agency and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
18 October 2021

Documents

COVID-19 test validation approved products

ODS, 6.82KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Medical Devices Regulations 2002: protocol

HTML

Details

Use the COVID-19 test validation approved products document to find out which products have been approved under Regulation 38A(5) of the Medical Devices Regulations 2002.

The Medical Devices Regulations 2002 Protocol, published under regulation 39A(2), permits certain coronavirus test devices to remain on the market without approval. The protocol sets out the conditions of this permission and the annex lists the coronavirus test devices that it applies to.

The protocol has been issued to address the serious public health risk any potential shortage of supply may cause. Supply of tests listed in the protocol annex must cease within 10 working days if the test fails validation. The protocol will expire on 28 February 2022.

Read the COVID-19 test approval: how to apply guidance to find out more about the validation methodology and application process.

Published 18 October 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do