Access community-based treatments for coronavirus (COVID-19)

How to access treatments

There are currently 2 ways for non-hospitalised patients to access treatments for coronavirus (COVID-19).

1. PANORAMIC study

The PANORAMIC national study, run by the University of Oxford, is looking to find out which groups of people benefit most from COVID-19 antiviral treatments.

This study is open to individuals living anywhere in the UK who:

receive a positive COVID-19 test result

are experiencing symptoms starting in the last 5 days

are aged 50+, or are aged 18 to 49 with an underlying medical condition that can increase the risk of developing severe COVID-19

If you receive an antiviral treatment as part of the study, you will receive the medicine directly to take at home.

Eligible participants are being recruited to the study through participating GP practices.

Find out more on the PANORAMIC study website.

2. Targeted deployment

In England, around 1.8 million of the highest-risk patients are being digitally identified as eligible for early treatment for COVID-19.

The highest-risk cohort of patients are identified by a set of patient conditions that mean they would be at a higher risk of progression to severe disease, hospital admission or death due to COVID-19.

These conditions have been recommended by the independent advisory group report and agreed by the COVID-19 Therapeutics Clinical Review Panel. The panel continues to provide advice on the definition and revision of eligible cohorts for COVID-19 therapeutics.

Find out more about how eligibility is determined in this guide for patients.

Several COVID-19 treatments are being deployed in community settings, including the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab, and oral antiviral drugs molnupiravir, nirmatrelvir+ritonavir (co-packaged and marketed as Paxlovid) and remdesivir. Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral, which is administered via intravenous infusion.

If you are eligible and you receive a positive COVID-19 test result, you will be contacted by a clinician from a COVID Medicine Delivery Unit ( CMDU ) to discuss whether you are suitable for treatments. The clinician will be responsible for assessing you and deciding which treatment option is most appropriate for you, taking into account any existing conditions you may have.

Read more about treatments for COVID-19 on the NHS website.

Paying for treatments – the prescription waiver

On 10 December 2021, we announced that, under temporary arrangements, prescriptions for antiviral and therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 would be distributed free of charge. Hospital treatments also involve no charge.

On 31 March 2022, the prescription waiver arrangements for patients who are eligible to receive treatments via CMDUs were extended until 31 March 2023.

This waiver will continue to apply to therapeutic treatments made available through the HEAL and STIMULATE-ICP trials. Find out more about clinical trials for COVID-19.

Accessing free rapid lateral flow tests

If you are eligible to receive COVID-19 treatments, you are also eligible to order COVID-19 rapid lateral flow tests for free.

You will automatically receive a pack of 7 rapid lateral flow tests in the post to use should you develop COVID-19 symptoms, and you will then be able to order more tests online or by calling 119.

You currently cannot report a COVID-19 result from a privately bought rapid lateral flow test.

COVID-19 treatment data

NHS England publishes data on the number of patients who have received COVID-19 treatments in England.

This publication is updated every Thursday, and covers treatments administered in the community and patients treated in hospital settings (but it does not include information relating to treatments administered in clinical trials).

The UK Health Security Agency also publishes regular technical briefings on COVID-19 therapeutic agents.

The COVID-19 Antivirals and Therapeutics Taskforce

The COVID-19 Antivirals and Therapeutics Taskforce works across the health and care system in the UK – including with NHS England, the UK Health Security Agency, and our partners in the devolved administrations – to ensure that all relevant COVID-19 treatments are delivered effectively to those who need them most.