Higher-risk patients eligible for COVID-19 treatments: independent advisory group report (March 2023)

This report was commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ). DHSC asked the independent advisory group to update patient conditions based on the latest COVID-19 evidence as to who is at the highest risk of an adverse COVID-19 outcome, particularly hospitalisation and death.

The recommendations in this report will support deployment of COVID-19 therapeutics, including in community settings, and form the definition of highest risk in the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence multiple technology appraisal.

The previous version of the report can be found at Higher-risk patients eligible for COVID-19 treatments: independent advisory group report.

Information on COVID-19 treatments for patients in England can be found on the NHS website.