Higher-risk patients eligible for COVID-19 treatments: independent advisory group report

The independent advisory group identified which patient groups are at highest risk of serious illness from COVID-19 and would benefit from new COVID-19 treatments.

Department of Health and Social Care
30 May 2022

Defining the highest-risk clinical subgroups upon community infection with SARS-CoV-2 when considering the use of neutralising monoclonal antibodies (nMABs) and antiviral drugs: independent advisory group report

This report was commissioned by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC). DHSC asked the independent advisory group to identify a set of patient conditions based on who is at the highest risk of an adverse COVID-19 outcome, particularly hospitalisation and death.

The recommendations in the report have supported deployment of COVID-19 therapeutics in community settings, including oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies. The recommendations may also support work on other treatments in the future.

