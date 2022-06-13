Highest-risk patients eligible for COVID-19 treatments: guide for patients
A document for patients explaining how the highest risk patient groups eligible for new coronavirus treatments will be identified.
This document supplements the Higher-risk patients eligible for COVID-19 treatments: independent advisory group report, published on 30 May 2022.
It covers:
- who are the highest risk patient groups
- how some of these people will be identified digitally
- how to access treatment for those who are not identified digitally
