Highest-risk patients eligible for COVID-19 treatments: guide for patients

A document for patients explaining how the highest risk patient groups eligible for new coronavirus treatments will be identified.

Department of Health and Social Care
13 June 2022

Highest-risk patients eligible for new COVID-19 treatments: a guide for patients

This document supplements the Higher-risk patients eligible for COVID-19 treatments: independent advisory group report, published on 30 May 2022.

It covers:

  • who are the highest risk patient groups
  • how some of these people will be identified digitally
  • how to access treatment for those who are not identified digitally
