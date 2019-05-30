Official Statistics

Seasonal flu vaccine uptake in GP patients: winter 2018 to 2019

Report on the uptake of influenza vaccine in eligible GP patient groups during the 2018 to 2019 influenza vaccination programme in England.

Published 30 May 2019
From:
Public Health England

Documents

Seasonal influenza vaccine uptake in GP patients: winter season 2018 to 2019

PDF, 1.2MB, 35 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Seasonal flu vaccine uptake in GP patients: provisional monthly data for 1 September 2018 to 28 February 2019 by local authority

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 279KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Seasonal flu vaccine uptake by GP registered patients

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 483KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Report and tables presenting data collected in March 2019 for the final cumulative (February) survey. Data is by different eligible and clinical at-risk GP patient groups and by age.

They present final seasonal flu vaccine uptake data in GP patients, covering 1 September 2018 to 28 February 2019 inclusive by:

  • clinical commissioning group (CCG)
  • NHS England local team
  • local authority (LA) and PHE Centres

See the pre-release access list.

Published 30 May 2019

Related content