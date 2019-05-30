Official Statistics
Seasonal flu vaccine uptake in GP patients: winter 2018 to 2019
Report on the uptake of influenza vaccine in eligible GP patient groups during the 2018 to 2019 influenza vaccination programme in England.
Details
Report and tables presenting data collected in March 2019 for the final cumulative (February) survey. Data is by different eligible and clinical at-risk GP patient groups and by age.
They present final seasonal flu vaccine uptake data in GP patients, covering 1 September 2018 to 28 February 2019 inclusive by:
- clinical commissioning group (CCG)
- NHS England local team
- local authority (LA) and PHE Centres
See the pre-release access list.
Published 30 May 2019