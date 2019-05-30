Official Statistics
Seasonal flu vaccine uptake in children of primary school age: winter 2018 to 2019
Report on the uptake of influenza vaccine in children of school years reception to year 5 during the 2018 to 2019 influenza vaccination programme in England.
Reporting presenting cumulative data on influenza vaccine uptake in children of primary school age, vaccinated from 1 September 2018 to 31 January 2019 inclusive in England.
The tables present seasonal influenza vaccine uptake data in children of school years reception to year 4, by NHS England local team, ‘old’ area team and local authority (LA).
Published 30 May 2019