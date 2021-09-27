National Insurance numbers allocated to adult overseas nationals to June 2022
The National Insurance number allocations to adult overseas nationals entering the UK National Statistics publication was delayed in November 2021 due to an underlying data issue. The issue is currently being investigated, and a decision has now been made to suspend the release. The investigation remains ongoing, and once a solution is in place we will reinstate the statistical series as soon as possible in line with the UK Statistics Authority Code of Practice for Statistics. We will provide an update in early April 2022.