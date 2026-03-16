Accredited official statistics announcement

English Housing Survey 2024 to 2025: Home Insulation - fact sheet

This fact sheet provides some insight into different types of insulation used in English homes and the profile of households living in homes with low levels of insulation.

From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Published
16 March 2026
Last updated
16 March 2026
Release date:
15 May 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 15 May 2026 9:30am