English Housing Survey 2024 to 2025: Home Insulation - fact sheet
This fact sheet provides some insight into different types of insulation used in English homes and the profile of households living in homes with low levels of insulation.
This fact sheet provides some insight into different types of insulation used in English homes and the profile of households living in homes with low levels of insulation.
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