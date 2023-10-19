Electronic Monitoring Annual Statistics Publication, England and Wales: April 2023 to March 2024
This publication sets out the final statistics on electronic monitoring from 01 April 2023 to 31 March 2024. It considers the number of individuals fitted with an electronic device, the type of orders they are on, the type of device they have fitted, their demographics and the trends over time. In addition information on the performance of the contractor performance is also included. This is a yearly publication.