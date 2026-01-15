Adult social care provider statistics, England: quarterly update to December 2025
Official statistics on the number of people receiving adult social care services, and information on adult social care settings.
Applies to England
Details
Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:
- a quarterly report
- associated data tables
Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:
- occupancy levels in care homes
- number of care home residents
- number of people receiving regulated domiciliary care
- visiting in care homes
- COVID-19-related absence rates
- flu vaccinations
- estimates of digital social care record uptake