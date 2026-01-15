Official Statistics

Adult social care provider statistics, England: quarterly update to December 2025

Official statistics on the number of people receiving adult social care services, and information on adult social care settings.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
15 January 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Adult social care provider statistics, England: quarterly update to December 2025

HTML

Occupancy, visiting and workforce statistics, data to December 2025

ODS, 1.37 MB

Number of people receiving adult social care services, data to December 2025

ODS, 196 KB

Flu vaccination statistics, data to December 2025

ODS, 198 KB

Flu vaccination response rates, data to December 2025

ODS, 165 KB

Estimated uptake of digital social care records, data to October 2025

ODS, 24.3 KB

Pre-release access list: provider statistics

HTML

Details

Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:

  • a quarterly report
  • associated data tables

Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:

  • occupancy levels in care homes
  • number of care home residents
  • number of people receiving regulated domiciliary care
  • visiting in care homes
  • COVID-19-related absence rates
  • flu vaccinations
  • estimates of digital social care record uptake

Updates to this page

Published 15 January 2026

