Motoring agency business plans for 2018 to 2019

I am pleased to announce the publication of the 2018-19 business plans for the Department for Transport’s Motoring Agencies:

The business plans set out:

the services each agency will deliver and any significant changes they plan to make the resources they require the key performance indicators, by which their performance will be assessed

These plans allow service users and members of the public to assess how the agencies are performing in operating their key services, managing reforms and the agency finances.

The business plans will be available electronically on GOV.UK and copies will be placed in the libraries of both Houses.