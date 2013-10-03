British Forces Post Office: last dates of posting

Guidance
A list of dates for friends and family of service personnel wishing to send British Forces Post Office mail in time for Christmas.
The ‘Last dates of posting’ list contains dates for the:
- last recommended posting dates for letters (both air and surface)
- latest recommended posting dates for worldwide parcels
- ‘Christmas Families Free Mail Service’ to operations and HM ships in support
- letters to Santa Claus/Father Christmas
You can find out how to Send mail with the British Forces Post Office (BFPO) including what you can and can’t send.
