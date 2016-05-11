Send mail with the British Forces Post Office (BFPO)

Overview

You can use the British Forces Post Office ( BFPO ) to send a letter or parcel to:

serving armed forces personnel and their families

an employee of the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ), or another official organisation, who’s entitled to use BFPO

How to use the BFPO

You must:

If you do not do these things, your post could be lost, delayed, destroyed or returned to you.

Consider the best way to post your item based on the value, cost, size and weight.

Allow plenty of time for your post to arrive. It can take several weeks.

Maximum weights

The most your parcel can weigh is usually:

20kg if you post it at a Post Office

30kg if you order something with a UK-based online retailer

Some destinations have a lower weight limit.

Get help with the BFPO