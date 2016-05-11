Send mail with the British Forces Post Office (BFPO)
Overview
You can use the British Forces Post Office (BFPO) to send a letter or parcel to:
- serving armed forces personnel and their families
- an employee of the Ministry of Defence (MOD), or another official organisation, who’s entitled to use BFPO
How to use the BFPO
You must:
-
-
Check the list of what you cannot send.
-
If you’re sending a parcel, fill out a customs declaration form.
If you do not do these things, your post could be lost, delayed, destroyed or returned to you.
Consider the best way to post your item based on the value, cost, size and weight.
Allow plenty of time for your post to arrive. It can take several weeks.
Maximum weights
The most your parcel can weigh is usually:
- 20kg if you post it at a Post Office
- 30kg if you order something with a UK-based online retailer
Some destinations have a lower weight limit.
Get help with the BFPO
Contact BFPO if you need help or support.
BFPO enquiries
desbfpo-enquiries@mod.gov.uk
Telephone for general questions: 0345 769 7978
Telephone for civilian questions: 020 8589 3450
Telephone for military questions: 94676 3450
Monday to Thursday, 8am to 3:30pm
Friday, 8am to 2:30pm
Lines closed on bank holidays
Find out about call charges