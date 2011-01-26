Guidance
British Forces Post Office: commercial contracts list
A list of all companies that are able to send items using the British Forces Post Office (BFPO) mail system
Details
This British Forces Post Office (BFPO) commercial contracts list contains a list of all companies that are able to send items using the BFPO mail system and is updated on a monthly basis.
