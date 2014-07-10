Viral haemorrhagic fever: ACDP algorithm and guidance on management of patients
Specialist guidance on the management (including infection control) of patients with viral haemorrhagic fever (VHF).
The Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens (ACDP) has produced specialist guidance on the management of patients with viral haemorrhagic fevers (VHFs) or other infectious diseases of high consequence.
The accompanying risk assessment algorithm sets out a series of steps to establish whether a patient is at minimal risk of VHF or at risk of VHF, and subsequently direct treatment accordingly.
This guidance is for:
- healthcare staff in emergency departments, infectious disease departments, infection control, microbiology or virology, and acute medical units
- ambulance staff who may be required to transport a patient in whom VHF is suspected or confirmed
- those working in laboratories dealing with specimens from patients in whom VHF is suspected or confirmed
- public health professionals, including those in port health authorities, who may be required to carry out public health actions associated with a VHF case
- mortuary and funeral personnel who may need to deal with a VHF case
Updates to this page
Last updated 15 October 2024 + show all updates
-
The risk assessment algorithm and guidance have been updated to reflect increasing data showing that a substantial proportion of patients with a viral haemorrhagic fever (VHF) do not have fever at presentation. The guidance has been renamed: ‘Risk assessment and immediate management of viral haemorrhagic fevers (contact high consequence infectious diseases) in acute hospitals’. Throughout the document, clinical and epidemiological terminology has been updated to better reflect current terminology. Sections on managing suspected and confirmed cases of VHF have been updated to match current high consequence infectious disease operational arrangements in the NHS, including NHS infection prevention and control measures and PPE recommendations for suspected cases.
-
Updated both documents and amended page text to reflect changes.
-
Updated version of the guidance (November 2014) and algorithm (version 5: 06.11.2014) published.
-
Updated guidance and algorithm.
-
New version of guidance and algorithm published.
-
First published.