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Policy paper

Unpaid carers action plan: recognise, refer, reach

This action plan aims to improve the lives of unpaid carers in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care, Department for Business and Trade, Department for Education, Department for Work and Pensions and Olivia Bailey MP
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Kate Dearden MP, Stephen Kinnock MP, and The Rt Hon Sir Stephen Timms MP
Published
14 July 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Unpaid carers action plan: recognise, refer, reach

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Unpaid carers are a diverse group with a wide range of experiences. They include children, working age adults and older people who may have their own health and care needs.

The experience of navigating the system of support for carers can be confusing and overwhelming, adding further pressure for people who are already managing significant responsibilities. The government is committed to ensuring unpaid carers receive the support they need and this action plan concentrates on 3 central themes:

  • recognise - ensure people providing care are recognised as unpaid carers, by themselves and by the systems around them
  • refer - ensure unpaid carers know what support and services are available to make caring more manageable
  • reach - ensure unpaid carers are able to reach their full potential

Updates to this page

Published 14 July 2026

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