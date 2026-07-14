Unpaid carers action plan: recognise, refer, reach
This action plan aims to improve the lives of unpaid carers in England.
Applies to England
Documents
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Unpaid carers are a diverse group with a wide range of experiences. They include children, working age adults and older people who may have their own health and care needs.
The experience of navigating the system of support for carers can be confusing and overwhelming, adding further pressure for people who are already managing significant responsibilities. The government is committed to ensuring unpaid carers receive the support they need and this action plan concentrates on 3 central themes:
- recognise - ensure people providing care are recognised as unpaid carers, by themselves and by the systems around them
- refer - ensure unpaid carers know what support and services are available to make caring more manageable
- reach - ensure unpaid carers are able to reach their full potential