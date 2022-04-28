UK-Switzerland Joint Declaration on the situation in Ukraine: 28 April 2022

We, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, are delighted to agree a Joint Statement on enhancing our bilateral and international cooperation. Current events make this roadmap to strengthening the connection between our two nations all the more important, this Joint Declaration sets out how we are cooperating in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Europe faces its biggest security crisis in decades. We are appalled at reports of attacks on civilians and civilian facilities in Ukraine and condemn all violations of international law, in particular international humanitarian law. We call on all parties to strictly respect international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

We demand that the Russian Federation immediately ceases its military aggression against Ukraine and withdraws its troops from Ukrainian territory without delay. To this end we will continue to exchange experiences and best practices with regard to the implementation of our respective sanctions regimes. We call for an immediate ceasefire that allows safe passage as well as access to humanitarian aid and medical supplies. We also call for an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and full and independent investigations of possible war crimes and violations of International Humanitarian Law.

We will continue to contribute to the management of the humanitarian crisis by providing aid on the ground and receiving Ukrainian refugees without unnecessary bureaucracy. We stand side by side in our support for the Ukrainian people and will continue to work closely to ensure democracy and freedom is upheld.