Towards Zero: the HIV Action Plan for England - 2022 to 2025

The HIV Action Plan sets out how we will ensure that partners across the health system and beyond maintain and intensify work around four core themes – prevent, test, treat and retain. This includes:

preventing people from getting HIV

ensuring those who get HIV are diagnosed promptly

are diagnosed promptly preventing onward transmission from those with diagnosed infection

delivering interventions which aim to improve the health and quality of life of people with HIV and tackle stigma

The Action Plan will:

prevent new infections by expanding and improving well-proven HIV combination prevention activities, and investing £3.5 million in a National HIV Prevention Programme over 2021-2024 and ensuring that expansion of access to PrEP for key groups continues

scale up HIV testing in high-risk populations where uptake is low to ensure new infections are identified rapidly - including expanding opt-out testing in A&E departments in areas with the highest prevalence of HIV and will be backed by £20 million over the next three years

ensure people, once diagnosed, rapidly receive treatment as this will stop them transmitting the infection further, increase their chances of living a long, healthy life by reducing the chance of complications and support everyone living with HIV to stay in treatment

The HIV Oversight Group

A wide range of partners have helped inform and shape the HIV Action Plan.

To ensure continuity with the work of the independent HIV Commission, the Government established an HIV Oversight Group, chaired by Dame Inga Beale, and membership of the group included a diverse range of organisations who offered their expertise and ensured that the voices of people living with HIV were represented.