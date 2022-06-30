The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery: 2022 to 2025 implementation plan

In March 2021, the government published Saving and Improving Lives: The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery. This set out our vision to unleash the full potential of UK clinical research delivery to help address health inequalities, bolster economic growth and improve the lives of people right across the UK. This was followed in June 2021 by The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery: 2021 to 2022 implementation plan, which set out the steps that would be taken in the first year to achieve our vision.

This 2022 to 2025 implementation plan is the next step in making our vision a reality. Developed by the cross-sector UK Clinical Research RRG Programme in consultation with stakeholders from across the clinical research ecosystem, it sets out: