The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery: 2022 to 2025 implementation plan
The implementation plan sets out the steps we will take during 2022 to 2025 to achieve our vision for the future of clinical research delivery.
In March 2021, the government published Saving and Improving Lives: The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery. This set out our vision to unleash the full potential of UK clinical research delivery to help address health inequalities, bolster economic growth and improve the lives of people right across the UK. This was followed in June 2021 by The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery: 2021 to 2022 implementation plan, which set out the steps that would be taken in the first year to achieve our vision.
This 2022 to 2025 implementation plan is the next step in making our vision a reality. Developed by the cross-sector UK Clinical Research RRG Programme in consultation with stakeholders from across the clinical research ecosystem, it sets out:
-
our approach to the recovery of the UK’s capacity to deliver research through DHSC and NHS England’s Research Reset programme
-
progress made over the past 12 months of implementation 2021 to 2022
-
the actions we will take over the next 3 years to realise our vision