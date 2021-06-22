The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery: 2021 to 2022 implementation plan

In March 2021, the government published Saving and Improving Lives: The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery. This set out our vision to unleash the full potential of UK clinical research delivery to help address health inequalities, bolster economic growth and improve the lives of people right across the UK.

This implementation plan is our first step towards making this vision a reality. It sets out how we will work with the clinical research community and our UK Clinical Research Recovery Resilience and Growth (RRG) programme delivery partners to:

deliver our UK-wide programme of work to drive the managed recovery of multi-site studies

deliver existing commitments to make UK clinical research delivery easier, more efficient and more effective

begin to deliver ambitious new initiatives that will set us on the path towards realising our vision for the future of UK clinical research

With the right investment in place, we will publish further plans in the coming years, which will build upon these foundations to create a fully digitally enabled, pro-innovation and patient-centred research environment.

The Department of Health and Social Care would like to thank the research community and all stakeholders for their help in developing this implementation plan.