Policy paper

The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery: 2021 to 2022 implementation plan

The implementation plan sets out the steps we will take during 2021 to 2022 to achieve our vision for the future of clinical research delivery.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care, Welsh Government, The Scottish Government, and Northern Ireland Executive
Published
23 June 2021

Documents

The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery: 2021 to 2022 implementation plan

HTML

The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery: 2021 to 2022 implementation plan

PDF, 368KB, 36 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

In March 2021, the government published Saving and Improving Lives: The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery. This set out our vision to unleash the full potential of UK clinical research delivery to help address health inequalities, bolster economic growth and improve the lives of people right across the UK.

This implementation plan is our first step towards making this vision a reality. It sets out how we will work with the clinical research community and our UK Clinical Research Recovery Resilience and Growth (RRG) programme delivery partners to:

  • deliver our UK-wide programme of work to drive the managed recovery of multi-site studies
  • deliver existing commitments to make UK clinical research delivery easier, more efficient and more effective
  • begin to deliver ambitious new initiatives that will set us on the path towards realising our vision for the future of UK clinical research

With the right investment in place, we will publish further plans in the coming years, which will build upon these foundations to create a fully digitally enabled, pro-innovation and patient-centred research environment.

The Department of Health and Social Care would like to thank the research community and all stakeholders for their help in developing this implementation plan.

Published 23 June 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do