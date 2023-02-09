The best start for life: a progress report on delivering the vision
Sets out the government's progress in implementing the Early Years Healthy Development Review report 'The best start for life: a vision for the 1,001 critical days'.
This report sets out the progress that the government has made in implementing The best start for life: a vision for the 1,001 critical days since its publication in March 2021, following the Early Years Healthy Development Review.
This progress includes:
- announcing around £300 million to fund a new 3-year Family Hubs and Start for Life programme in the 2021 Autumn Budget and Spending Review. This programme will fund new or transformed family hubs and a range of Start for Life services in 75 local authorities with high levels of deprivation in England
- appointing 14 local authorities to become ‘trailblazers’ for the Family Hubs and Start for Life programme. These areas will lead the way in delivering the programme, making the fastest and most ambitious improvements to services for families, and sharing their learning with other areas
- investing £10 million between April 2023 and March 2025 in innovative Start for Life workforce pilots in approximately 5 areas. These pilots will test ideas on how best to support the workforce to give babies the best start in life
- investing £12 million in a separate family hubs transformation fund to support an additional 12 local authorities across England to move to a family hub model by March 2024.
- setting up an in-depth evaluation of the £300 million Family Hubs and Start for Life programme, and the £12 million family hubs transformation fund, building the evidence base on ‘what works’
- publishing guidance to support all local authorities to provide a Start for Life offer. This will help ensure that all areas in England can provide families with seamless support during the 1,001 critical days
- publishing best practice guidance on establishing local parent and carer panels. This will help all local authorities in England to set up parent and carer panels, putting the needs of families at the heart of local services
- putting in place additional training to support the Start for Life workforce to further develop their skills and capacity