How to publish your local Start for Life offer: local authority guidance
Guidance to support local authorities in England to develop and promote their local Start for Life offers.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This publication includes information for all local authorities on developing and promoting their local Start for Life offers.
This guidance is made up of:
- what to include when publishing your Start for Life offer, such as:
- universal services
- open access support
- principles for publishing Start for Life offer guidance, including:
- supporting accessibility
- using digital resources to reach more families
- using outreach to raise awareness of the Start for Life offer
- relevant case studies
Published 9 February 2023