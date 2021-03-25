Policy paper

The best start for life: a vision for the 1,001 critical days

Developed as part of the early years healthy development review, this document outlines 6 areas for action to improve the health outcomes of all babies in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
25 March 2021
Applies to:
England

The best start for life: a vision for the 1,001 critical days - accessible version

PDF, 6.15MB, 148 pages

This publication sets out a vision for brilliance in the 1,001 critical days from conception to age 2. We know that these 1,001 critical days are a unique period for a baby that sets the foundations for lifelong emotional and physical wellbeing.

Commissioned by the Prime Minister, and chaired by Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom MP, this vision was developed with input from families, professionals and academics.

‘The best start for life: a vision for the 1,001 critical days’ starts with the needs of the baby and describes 6 action areas designed to help make things easier for busy parents and carers:

  • seamless support for families: a coherent joined-up Start for Life offer available to all families
  • a welcoming hub for families: family hubs as a place for families to access Start for Life services
  • the information families need when they need it: designing digital, virtual and telephone offers around the needs of the family
  • an empowered Start for Life workforce: developing a modern skilled workforce to meet the changing needs of families
  • continually improving the Start for Life offer: improving data, evaluation, outcomes and proportionate inspection
  • leadership for change: ensuring local and national accountability and building the economic case

