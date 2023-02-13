How to set up your Start for Life parent and carer panel: local authority guidance
This implementation guidance supports local authorities to include the voices of families as they design, deliver and improve their Start for Life offer.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This guidance is aimed at local authorities. It supports them in establishing Start for Life parent and carer panels.
It contains information on how to:
- recruit a diverse and inclusive parent and carer panel, including:
- why parent and carer panels need to be diverse
- how parent and carer panels can be more inclusive
- use co-design to successfully run your parent and carer panel
- understand the system of support for families and, in turn, support:
- parents and carers through training
- parents to help each other
- use the feedback from your parent and carer panel, and share this feedback with local leaders
Published 13 February 2023