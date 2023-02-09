Trailblazers for the Family Hubs and Start for Life programme

The Family Hubs and Start for Life programme will support 75 eligible local authorities in England to improve health and education outcomes for babies, children and their families.

Family hubs bring together services for families with children aged 0 to 19 years or 25 years for those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

At its core, the programme has a great Start for Life offer.

Following a competitive bidding process, 14 local authorities have been selected as programme trailblazers. Trailblazers will: