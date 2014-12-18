Decision

Suspended and revoked licences and registrations for manufacturers and wholesalers of medicines and ingredients

Public list of companies in the UK who have had their licence/registration to manufacture or wholesale medicines/ingredients revoked or suspended.

Published 18 December 2014
Last updated 13 December 2019 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

Revoked manufacturing and wholesale distribution authorisations

View online Download CSV 2.46KB

Suspended manufacturing and wholesale distribution authorisations

View online Download CSV 2.01KB

Details

Anyone in the pharmaceutical or medicinal supply chain should use this list to ensure they are dealing with a valid licence or authorisation holder.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) may suspend a licence to wholesale or manufacture medicines and medical products if it:

  • identifies safety issues
  • needs to investigate a licence holder

In certain circumstances MHRA will permanently revoke a licence.

The list of suspensions and revocations is updated on the same day that the suspension or revocation takes place.

You can go to the Eudra GMDP website to view the lists of:

