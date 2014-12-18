Suspended and revoked licences and registrations for manufacturers and wholesalers of medicines and ingredients

Anyone in the pharmaceutical or medicinal supply chain should use this list to ensure they are dealing with a valid licence or authorisation holder.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) may suspend a licence to wholesale or manufacture medicines and medical products if it:

identifies safety issues

needs to investigate a licence holder

In certain circumstances MHRA will permanently revoke a licence.

The list of suspensions and revocations is updated on the same day that the suspension or revocation takes place.

You can go to the Eudra GMDP website to view the lists of: