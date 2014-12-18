Decision
Suspended and revoked licences and registrations for manufacturers and wholesalers of medicines and ingredients
Public list of companies in the UK who have had their licence/registration to manufacture or wholesale medicines/ingredients revoked or suspended.
Documents
Details
Anyone in the pharmaceutical or medicinal supply chain should use this list to ensure they are dealing with a valid licence or authorisation holder.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) may suspend a licence to wholesale or manufacture medicines and medical products if it:
- identifies safety issues
- needs to investigate a licence holder
In certain circumstances MHRA will permanently revoke a licence.
The list of suspensions and revocations is updated on the same day that the suspension or revocation takes place.
You can go to the Eudra GMDP website to view the lists of:
Last updated 13 December 2019
