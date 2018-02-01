Decision

Human and veterinary medicines: register of licensed wholesale distribution sites

Department of Health and Social Care and MHRA register of licensed wholesale distribution sites (human and veterinary).

Published 1 February 2018
Last updated 3 March 2020 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

Details

This document provides information about all the sites licensed as wholesale dealers of human and veterinary medicines by the Department of Health and Social Care and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Published 1 February 2018
Last updated 3 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated register of Licensed Wholesale Distribution Sites (Human and Veterinary): March 2020

  2. We have updated the register of licensed wholesale distribution sites (human and veterinary) 2019

  3. New PDF attached

  4. We have updated the Human and veterinary medicines register of licensed distribution sites for September 2019

  5. Uploaded updated Human and veterinary medicines register of licensed distribution sites PDF.

  6. Uploaded updated Human and veterinary medicines register of licensed distribution sites PDF.

  7. Published new version of Human and veterinary medicines register of licensed distribution sites document

  8. Updated document

  9. Published new version of register of licensed wholesale distribution sites

  10. Updated the human and veterinary medicines register of licensed distribution sites for April 2019

  11. Updated attachment - March 2019 edition

  12. Updated Register

  13. Updated register of licensed distribution sites

  14. Updated document

  15. attachment updated to November 2018 version

  16. New version of the document has been uploaded.

  17. Uploaded new version of register of licensed wholesale distribution sites

  18. Published August register.

  19. Published July 2018 register.

  20. Updated document.

  21. Updated human and veterinary medicines register of licensed distribution sites

  22. Updated document

  23. Updated Department of Health and MHRA register of licensed wholesale distribution sites (human and veterinary)

  24. List has been updated.

  25. Updated: Department of Health and MHRA Register of Licensed Wholesale Distribution Sites (Human and Veterinary) 2018.

  26. updated attachment

  27. Updated the register of licensed wholesale distribution sites.

  28. First published.

Related content