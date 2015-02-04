Decision

Medicines: new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences

List of sites granted a manufacturer or wholesale dealer licence

Published 4 February 2015
Last updated 6 December 2019 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

Medicines new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences

PDF, 201KB, 13 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This document lists all the new manufacturer or wholesale dealer licences that have been granted by MHRA for the previous year.

This list is updated every month.

Published 4 February 2015
Last updated 6 December 2019 + show all updates
  1. Updated new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licenses
  2. We have updated Medicines: new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences
  3. We have updated the Medicines new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences
  4. Uploaded updated Medicines new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences PDF.
  5. Published Medicines: new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences for August 2019
  6. Updated document
  7. Published new list of sites granted a manufacturer or wholesale dealer licence
  8. Uploaded new list of manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences.
  9. Updated attachment - April 2018 to Feb 2019 edition
  10. February 2019 update
  11. Updated list of new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences
  12. Updated document
  13. Attachment updated to latest version
  14. New version of the document has been uploaded.
  15. New version of the list of new licences, for Sep 2017 to Aug 2018, uploaded.
  16. Updated document to cover August 2017 to July 2018.
  17. Updated document to cover July 2017 to June 2018.
  18. Updated document
  19. Updated list of new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences
  20. Updated list of sites granted a manufacturer or wholesale dealer licence
  21. Updated list of new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences.
  22. Updated list of new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences.
  23. Added list of New Manufacturing and Wholesale Dealer Licences.
  24. Updated document for December 2017
  25. Updated attachment
  26. New document added to the page.
  27. Updated attachment
  28. List of new licenses for July added to the page.
  29. new list of licenses for June 2017
  30. updated list of new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences
  31. updated list of new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences
  32. List of new licences published
  33. Updated list.
  34. List of new licences
  35. Updated list of licences
  36. Updated to November 2016
  37. Updated List of New Manufacturing and Wholesale Dealer Licences 2016
  38. Updated document.
  39. Updated list
  40. Updated list of new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences.
  41. Updated list of new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences.
  42. Updated document to May 2016.
  43. This document lists all the new manufacturer or wholesale dealer licences that have been granted by MHRA for January through to April 2016.
  44. List of new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences granted in February.
  45. Updated list of new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences.
  46. Updated: New manufacturer or wholesale dealer licences that have been granted by MHRA January to December 2015.
  47. Updated: New manufacturer or wholesale dealer licences that have been granted by MHRA January to November 2015.
  48. Updated: list of new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences - January to October 2015
  49. Update: list of new licences January to September 2015
  50. Updated: list of new licences January to August 2015
  51. Updated: List of new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences January to April 2015
  52. Added: List of new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences January to April 2015
  53. The list of sites granted a manufacturer or wholesale dealer licence has been updated to include May 2015.
  54. Updated list of new manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences.
  55. First published.

Related content