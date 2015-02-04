Notice
Medicines: terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences
List of companies in the UK who have their licence to manufacture or wholesale medicines terminated and cancelled.
Documents
Details
Termination of a licence, authorisation or registration takes place at the request of the holder of the licence, authorisation or registrant, for example, the business decides they no longer wish to perform an activity that requires a licence, authorisation or registration.
Cancellation of a licence, authorisation or registration is when MHRA makes a decision to cancel the licence, authorisation or registration.
