Notice

Medicines: terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences

List of companies in the UK who have their licence to manufacture or wholesale medicines terminated and cancelled.

Published 4 February 2015
Last updated 6 December 2019 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

Medicines terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences

PDF, 339KB, 18 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Termination of a licence, authorisation or registration takes place at the request of the holder of the licence, authorisation or registrant, for example, the business decides they no longer wish to perform an activity that requires a licence, authorisation or registration.

Cancellation of a licence, authorisation or registration is when MHRA makes a decision to cancel the licence, authorisation or registration.

Published 4 February 2015
Last updated 6 December 2019 + show all updates
  1. Updated list for terminated, revoked and cancelled
  2. We have updated the Medicines: terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences
  3. We have updated the Medicines terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences attachments
  4. Uploaded updated Medicines terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences PDF.
  5. Published Medicines: terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences for August 2019
  6. Updated document
  7. Updated list of terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences up to May 2019 added to the page.
  8. Published updated list of companies in the UK who have their licence to manufacture or wholesale medicines terminated and cancelled.
  9. Added list of terminated and cancelled licences for April 2019.
  10. Updated attachment - March to Feb 2019 edition
  11. February 2019 update
  12. Updated list of terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences
  13. Updated document
  14. Attachment updated to latest version
  15. New version of document has been uploaded.
  16. Published new list of terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences
  17. Publish list of terminated and cancelled licenses from August 2017 to July 2018
  18. Publish list of terminated and cancelled licenses from July 2017 to June 2018.
  19. Updated document.
  20. Updated list of terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences
  21. Updated the terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences list.
  22. Updated list of terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences.
  23. Updated list of terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences
  24. Added new list of terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences.
  25. Updated document
  26. Updated attachment
  27. New document added to page for September 2017
  28. Updated attachment
  29. New list of terminated licenses, August 2016 to July 2017 added to the page.
  30. List of terminated and cancelled manufacturers and wholesale dealers licenses updates.
  31. Updated the list of companies in the UK who have their licence to manufacture or wholesale medicines terminated and cancelled.
  32. Updated list of terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences.
  33. Updated list of terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences
  34. List of terminated and cancelled licences updated
  35. Updated list.
  36. Updated list of terminated and cancelled licenses
  37. Updated List of Terminated and Cancelled Manufacturing and Wholesale Dealer Licences
  38. Updated to November 2016
  39. Updated List of Terminated and Cancelled Manufacturing and Wholesale Dealer Licences 2016 to October
  40. Updated document
  41. Updated list
  42. Updated list of terminated and cancelled licences
  43. Updated document.
  44. Updated list of terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences.
  45. Updated document to May 2016.
  46. Updated list of terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences.
  47. Terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences for January through to February 2016.
  48. Updated list of terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences.
  49. Updated: list of terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences.
  50. Updated: list of terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences
  51. Updated: list of terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences
  52. Updated: list of terminated revoked and cancelled licences
  53. Updated: list of terminated revoked and cancelled licences
  54. Updated: List of companies in the UK who have their licence to manufacture or wholesale medicines terminated and cancelled
  55. Updated: List of companies in the UK who have their licence to manufacture or wholesale medicines terminated and cancelled
  56. The list of terminated and cancelled manufacturing and wholesale dealer licences has been updated to include May 2015.
  57. Updated list of terminated, revoked and cancelled licences.
  58. First published.

Related content