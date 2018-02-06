Decision

Human and veterinary medicines: register of licensed manufacturing sites

Department of Health and MHRA register of licensed manufacturing sites - manufacturer specials (human) (MS) and manufacturer specials authorisation (veterinary) (MANSA) only.

Published 6 February 2018
Last updated 3 January 2020 — see all updates
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

Human and veterinary medicines: register of licensed manufacturing sites

PDF, 617KB, 187 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This document contains details of all sites licensed by the Department of Health and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to manufacture human and veterinary medicines in the UK.

