Decision
Human and veterinary medicines: register of licensed manufacturing sites
Department of Health and MHRA register of licensed manufacturing sites - manufacturer specials (human) (MS) and manufacturer specials authorisation (veterinary) (MANSA) only.
Documents
Details
This document contains details of all sites licensed by the Department of Health and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to manufacture human and veterinary medicines in the UK.
Published 6 February 2018
Last updated 3 January 2020 + show all updates
