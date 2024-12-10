Supplementary evidence to pay review bodies: hospital and community health sector, 2025 to 2026
Granular estimates of basic pay, total earnings and paybill for the hospital and community health sector workforce in England in 2023 to 2024 and 2024 to 2025.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
These tables are provided alongside the department’s evidence to the pay review bodies who require detailed information on the size and average costs of different sections of the workforce to perform their role effectively. See:
- DHSC’s evidence to the NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB)
- DHSC’s evidence to the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB)
- DHSC’s evidence to the Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB)
These data tables estimate the average basic pay, total earnings and paybill cost of employing small sections of hospital and community health sector workforce in England. This includes staff working for NHS trusts, NHS foundation trusts, integrated care boards (formerly clinical commissioning groups) and central and support organisations.
The data provides estimates for granular sections of the workforce covering:
- staff group or medical grade
- Agenda for Change (AfC) band or medical contract
- AfC pay point or medical pay threshold
The estimates provided include:
- basic pay per full time equivalent (FTE)
- total earnings (basic pay plus additional earnings)
- paybill (total earnings plus employer on-costs)
- estimates of the relationship between basic pay, total earnings and paybill
- for non-medical staff, estimates excluding ‘other’ pay to take account of non-consolidated payments to this workforce in 2023 to 2024
- for consultants, estimates of the average cost of earnings classified as ‘medical awards’ whose values have not increased
Estimates are provided based on the pay scales that were in operation in 2023 to 2024 and 2024 to 2025.
A more detailed description of the methodology that has been used and guidance on how to use these estimates is also provided.