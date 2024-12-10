Policy paper

DHSC evidence for the SSRB: pay round 2025 to 2026

Evidence submitted to the Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB) by the Department of Health and Social Care for the 2025 to 2026 pay round.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
10 December 2024

Applies to England

Documents

DHSC's written evidence to the Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB) for the pay round 2025 to 2026

PDF, 434 KB, 53 pages

Details

The Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB) has been asked to make a pay recommendation on the current levels of pay for very senior managers (VSMs) in the NHS and executive and senior managers (ESMs) in DHSC’s arm’s length bodies (ALBs).

The written evidence seeks to enable the SSRB to make independent observations on the levels of pay of VSMs and ESMs to form part of the wider SSRB report, which will include observations on the levels of pay for other senior public sector workers. The written evidence includes information on NHS senior pay strategy along with recruitment and retention information.

Updates to this page

Published 10 December 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page