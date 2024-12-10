Policy paper

DHSC evidence for the NHSPRB: pay round 2025 to 2026

Evidence submitted to the NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB) by the Department of Health and Social Care for the 2025 to 2026 pay round.

Department of Health and Social Care
10 December 2024

Applies to England

DHSC evidence for the NHSPRB: pay round 2025 to 2026

PDF, 821 KB, 81 pages

The NHSPRB has been asked to make pay recommendations for the pay round 2025 to 2026.

This written evidence seeks to enable the NHSPRB to make independent recommendations, weighing all of the evidence, within the current challenging economic and fiscal context, along with recruitment and retention trends and staff motivation.

In making its observations and recommendations, the NHSPRB requests evidence from:

  • UK government, the Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland Executive
  • NHS trade unions
  • NHS England
  • NHS Employers
  • other interested parties

