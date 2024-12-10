Policy paper

DHSC evidence for the DDRB: pay round 2025 to 2026

Evidence submitted to the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB) by the Department of Health and Social Care for the 2025 to 2026 pay round.

Department of Health and Social Care
10 December 2024

Applies to England

DHSC's written evidence to the Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration for the pay round 2025 to 2026

PDF, 1.01 MB, 120 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The DDRB has been asked to make pay recommendations for the pay round 2025 to 2026 on:

  • uplifts for:
    • consultants
    • doctors and dentists in training
    • specialist, associate specialist and specialty doctors
  • uplifts for contractor general medical practitioners and the minimum and maximum pay ranges for salaried general medical practitioners
  • the pay element of remuneration for dentists employed by or providing services to the NHS

In making its observations and recommendations, the DDRB takes evidence from:

  • the 4 UK governments
  • the British Medical Association
  • the British Dental Association
  • NHS England
  • NHS Providers
  • NHS Employers
  • Health Education England (HEE)
  • Hospital Doctors’ Union (HCSA)
  • other interested parties

Published 10 December 2024

