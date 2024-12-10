DHSC evidence for the DDRB: pay round 2025 to 2026
Evidence submitted to the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB) by the Department of Health and Social Care for the 2025 to 2026 pay round.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The DDRB has been asked to make pay recommendations for the pay round 2025 to 2026 on:
- uplifts for:
- consultants
- doctors and dentists in training
- specialist, associate specialist and specialty doctors
- uplifts for contractor general medical practitioners and the minimum and maximum pay ranges for salaried general medical practitioners
- the pay element of remuneration for dentists employed by or providing services to the NHS
In making its observations and recommendations, the DDRB takes evidence from:
- the 4 UK governments
- the British Medical Association
- the British Dental Association
- NHS England
- NHS Providers
- NHS Employers
- Health Education England (HEE)
- Hospital Doctors’ Union (HCSA)
- other interested parties