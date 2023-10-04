Stopping the start: our new plan to create a smokefree generation
This command paper sets out the proposed actions the government will take to tackle smoking and youth vaping.
Documents
Details
Smoking is the single most entirely preventable cause of ill health, disability and death in the UK. This publication sets out proposed action the government will take to protect future generations from the harms of smoking, by creating the first smokefree generation.
It also sets out wider measures to support existing smokers to quit smoking, crack down on youth vaping and ensure the law is enforced.