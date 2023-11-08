Local stop smoking services and support: additional funding

The funding allocations document confirms the new funding to local authorities for 2024 to 2025. It also outlines the methodology for making these allocations. This new funding will be provided in addition to the current public health grant allocations.

It updates the indicative funding and methodology published in October 2023 as part of Stopping the start: our new plan to create a smokefree generation. This follows consultation with local and regional stakeholders.

The guidance for local authorities gives an overview of local stop smoking services and support. It sets out the:

funding aims

framework for delivering services

grant agreement process

future reporting mechanisms

The guidance will help local authorities as they start their planning for how to use this new funding.