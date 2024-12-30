Local stop smoking services and support: funding for 2025 to 2026
Information about the additional funding of £70 million to local authorities in England for stop smoking services and support in 2025 to 2026.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The funding allocations document confirms the additional funding to local authorities for 2025 to 2026. It also outlines the methodology for making these allocations. This funding will be provided in addition to the current public health grant allocations.
The National Centre for Smoking Cessation and Training (NCSCT) provides a full range of resources to support commissioners and providers of local stop smoking support. Local authorities can use updated guidance from the NCSCT, which includes steps for commissioning, delivering and monitoring effective evidence-based stop smoking services.