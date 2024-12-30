Guidance

Local stop smoking services and support: funding for 2025 to 2026

Information about the additional funding of £70 million to local authorities in England for stop smoking services and support in 2025 to 2026.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
30 December 2024

Applies to England

Documents

Local stop smoking services and support: funding allocations and methodology for 2025 to 2026

HTML

Details

The funding allocations document confirms the additional funding to local authorities for 2025 to 2026. It also outlines the methodology for making these allocations. This funding will be provided in addition to the current public health grant allocations.

The National Centre for Smoking Cessation and Training (NCSCT) provides a full range of resources to support commissioners and providers of local stop smoking support. Local authorities can use updated guidance from the NCSCT, which includes steps for commissioning, delivering and monitoring effective evidence-based stop smoking services.

Updates to this page

Published 30 December 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page