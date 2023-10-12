Creating a smokefree generation and tackling youth vaping
This consultation asks questions on proposed action to protect future generations from the harms of smoking, by creating the first smokefree generation. It also asks about proposals to crack down on youth vaping and ensure the law is enforced.
The proposed actions are outlined in more detail in Stopping the start: our new plan to create a smokefree generation.
The consultation asks questions in 3 areas for which new legislation would be needed, which are:
- Creating a smokefree generation: consulting on the smokefree generation policy and its scope.
- Tackling youth vaping: consulting on several options to ensure we take the most appropriate and impactful steps, building on England’s analysis of the youth vaping call for evidence.
- Enforcement: consulting on the proposal to introduce new powers for local authorities in England and Wales to issue fixed penalty notices to enforce age of sale legislation of tobacco products and vapes.