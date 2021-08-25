Independent report

SHARE: consent, confidentiality and information sharing in mental healthcare and suicide prevention

Guidance from the Zero Suicide Alliance on using DHSC’s consensus statement and engaging with patients when discussing confidentiality and consent to share information.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
26 August 2021
Applies to:
England

Documents

PDF, 3.21MB, 13 pages

HTML

Details

The SHARE resource has been developed by the Zero Suicide Alliance (ZSA). It is designed to support health and social care staff on:

The DHSC consensus statement sets out how and when clinicians should share information about patients, within the legal framework, where this may help prevent suicide. The ZSA SHARE resource should be read alongside the consensus statement.

