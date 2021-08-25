SHARE: consent, confidentiality and information sharing in mental healthcare and suicide prevention
Guidance from the Zero Suicide Alliance on using DHSC’s consensus statement and engaging with patients when discussing confidentiality and consent to share information.
Documents
Details
The SHARE resource has been developed by the Zero Suicide Alliance (ZSA). It is designed to support health and social care staff on:
- how to use the Department of Health and Social Care’s (DHSC) consensus statement for information sharing and suicide prevention
- how to engage with patients when discussing confidentiality and consent to share information
The DHSC consensus statement sets out how and when clinicians should share information about patients, within the legal framework, where this may help prevent suicide. The ZSA SHARE resource should be read alongside the consensus statement.