Consensus statement for information sharing and suicide prevention
The consensus statement sets out how and when clinicians should share information about patients, within the legal framework, where this may help prevent suicide.
Documents
Details
The statement aims to address the balance between reducing suicide risk through sharing of information, and respecting patient confidentiality.
This document replaces the original consensus statement published in 2014. The updated statement reflects the current legal position, including the implementation of the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR).
The Zero Suicide Alliance (ZSA) has produced guidance for health and social care staff on how to use the consensus statement and how to engage with patients when discussing confidentiality and consent to share information. The ZSA guidance should be read alongside the consensus statement.