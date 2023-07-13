Senior Salaries Review Body Report: 2023
Recommendations from the Senior Salaries Review Body on the remuneration of senior staff in the public sector.
This Report sets out the SSRB’s analysis of evidence and makes recommendations on the remuneration of senior civil servants, senior officers in the Armed Forces, members of the judiciary, and senior leaders in the NHS in England. The departmental responses Cabinet Office, Department of Health & Social Care, Ministry
of Defence and Ministry of Justice.