Senior Salaries Review Body , Office of Manpower Economics, Cabinet Office, Department of Health and Social Care, Home Office, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Justice
13 July 2023

Senior Salaries Review Body Report: 2023

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-3944-6, CP 888 PDF, 1.67 MB, 193 pages

This Report sets out the SSRB’s analysis of evidence and makes recommendations on the remuneration of senior civil servants, senior officers in the Armed Forces, members of the judiciary, and senior leaders in the NHS in England. The departmental responses Cabinet Office, Department of Health & Social Care, Ministry
of Defence and Ministry of Justice.

Published 13 July 2023