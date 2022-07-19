Senior Salaries Review Body Report: 2022
Recommendations from the Senior Salaries Review Body on the remuneration of senior staff in the public sector.
Documents
Details
This Report sets out the SSRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes proposals on the remuneration of senior civil servants, senior officers in the Armed Forces, members of the judiciary, senior leaders in the National Health Service in England and Police and Crime Commissioners. The departmental responses Cabinet Office, Department of Health & Social Care, Home Office, Ministry
of Defence and Ministry of Justice.