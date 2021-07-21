Independent report

Senior Salaries Review Body Report: 2021

Conclusions and recommendations from the Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB) on the remuneration of senior staff in the public sector.

From:
Senior Salaries Review Body , Office of Manpower Economics, Cabinet Office, Department of Health and Social Care, Home Office
Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Justice, and Welsh Government
Published
21 July 2021

Senior Salaries Review Body Report: 2021

Senior Salaries Review Body Report 2021: Executive Summary

Details

This report sets out the SSRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes observations and proposals on the strategic priorities and recruitment and retention issues affecting remuneration of senior civil servants, senior officers in the Armed Forces, members of the judiciary and senior leaders in the National Health Service in England and in Wales. The Government responded to the report in Parliament.

Published 21 July 2021