Senior Salaries Review Body Report: 2021
Conclusions and recommendations from the Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB) on the remuneration of senior staff in the public sector.
Documents
Details
This report sets out the SSRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes observations and proposals on the strategic priorities and recruitment and retention issues affecting remuneration of senior civil servants, senior officers in the Armed Forces, members of the judiciary and senior leaders in the National Health Service in England and in Wales. The Government responded to the report in Parliament.